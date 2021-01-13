WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Predicted She'd Be Famous

Megan Thee Stallion knew she was going to become a rap star.

“I’m just the best female rapper that’s poppin’ off right now,” Megan declared in an audition video she made for Love & Hip Hop on U.S. cable channel VH1. “And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student.”

VH1 this week shared the undated clip, in which the Prairie View A&M University student introduced herself as “Megan Thee Stallion, aka young Tina Snow, AKA H-Town Hottie.”

Hoping to land a spot on the series, Megan predicted she was going to become famous even though her mother Holly Thomas – aka rapper Holly-Wood – dissed her rap skills when she was 18.

“Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name,” she said. "When you’re talkin’ about those poppin’ rappers, I’m definitely going to be in that conversation.”

Megan was not chosen for Love & Hip Hop but started dropping mixtapes and EPs and then released her debut album Good News last November. She is nominated for four Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist.

She is also featured on the controversial 2020 smash “WAP” by Cardi B – who was part of the Love & Hip Hop: New York cast for two seasons before making it big.