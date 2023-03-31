WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out 1st Pitch In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion was in her hometown Thursday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros’ home opener.

The rap star, wearing a custom Astros jersey with her real surname (Pete) and the number 222 with a diamond “Hot Girl” chain and a pair of white jeans, hammed it up on the pitcher’s mound for the crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Megan’s pitch to catcher David Hensley had the right distance but sent the ball a little wide and low.

Unfortunately, Megan didn't give the Astros any luck – they lost 3-2 to the Chicago White Sox.

On social media, fans are wondering about the significance of “222," with some speculating that its Megan’s “angel number” – a numeric sequence seen by many as a message from the universe. (Jenn King, a “cosmic numerologist,” told USA Today last year that “222” may be a call to be more open, expressive and vulnerable.)

Coincidentally, Megan is featured the 2021 Maroon 5 hit “Beautiful Mistakes," which was released on Adam Levine’s 222 label.