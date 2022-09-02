WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With Canada's Tatiana Maslany

Megan Thee Stallion twerks with Canada’s Tatiana Maslany in this scene from the streaming series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

As reported here on Monday, the 27-year-old rap star shot a cameo on the show last summer.

Megan Thee Stallion appears in the third episode, in which lawyer Augustus Pugliese (Josh Segarra) represents a man who is being catfished by a shapeshifting elf who transform into the rapper.

But the real fun happens after the credits, where Megan Thee Stallion and Maslany twerk to “Body.”

“Oh, you are way more fun than my last lawyer,” the rap star says, to which Maslany replies: “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.”

The episode of She-Hulk was added to Disney+ this week.

Watch the scene below: