WATCH: Meghan Patrick Premieres 'Never Giving Up On You' Video

Canadian country star Meghan Patrick has released a video for “Never Giving Up on You,” a song she released in March.

Directed by Sean Hagwell, the video follows a couple on a journey.

“I wrote this song about the kind of love the perseveres through life changes, challenges, and grows stronger through it all,” Patrick explained, in a release. “It takes two people both equally willing to do whatever it takes to stay together and keep the spark alive, and I think we captured it perfectly in this video.

“Sean Hagwell created a beautiful story line of young love that turned into forever love, and it is all documented through pictures taken of their love together over time.”

The video comes on the fifth anniversary of the release of Patrick’s debut album Grace & Grit.

“It feels like I’ve lived a lifetime since it came out and I am so grateful for the way this record changed my life,” said the 34-year-old two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year. "It launched my career, and for that I will always have a special place in my heart for Grace & Grit.”

Watch the video for “Never Giving Up on You” below: