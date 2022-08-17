WATCH: Meghan Trainor Has No Idea What 'Manscape' Means

Meghan Trainor surprised viewers of Tuesday’s episode of Password when she admitted she didn’t know the meaning of “manscape.”

The 28-year-old singer was a celebrity player on the prime time reboot of the classic game show in which contestants try to guess passwords using only one-word clues.

When Trainor, who has been married to actor Daryl Sabara since 2018, was handed the password “manscape,” she interrupted host Keke Palmer. “Wait, question,” she said. “What if you don’t know it?”

Palmer said she knew what the word – a term for male body hair grooming – means.

“I don’t know what this is,” Trainor said, before asking the studio audience (who can see the password): “Does everyone know what it means?” They did.

So, when it came time for Trainor to give her contestant a one-word clue, she offered “woman."

During his turn, Fallon said “shave” in a deep voice, prompting a correct answer from his contestant.

Watch Trainor get stumped by the password below:

Password airs Tuesday nights on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).