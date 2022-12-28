WATCH: Metallica Covers Thin Lizzy's 'Borderline'

Metallica on Tuesday released its acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline.”

Accompanied by Avi Vinocur of Goodnight, Texas on acoustic guitar and backing vocals, the band performed its version of the 1976 track at the All Within My Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on Dec. 16.

Metallica regularly covers “Whiskey in the Jar,” the traditional Irish folk song recorded in 1973 by Thin Lizzy.

Funds raised at the event benefitted Metallica’s All Within My Hands charity, which “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

Last month, Metallica announced it will bring its stadium tour to Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 11 and 13, 2023 and then Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024. Single show tickets go on sale Jan. 20.

Check out the performance of “Borderline” below: