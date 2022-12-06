WATCH: Michael Bublé Adds Daughter's Name To His Wrist

Michael Bublé stopped by a Burnaby, B.C. tattoo shop last week to get the name of his fourth child added to his wrist.

“I've got enough space for at least six more kids,” the Canadian singer wrote in the caption on a video he shared on Instagram. “They will have one syllable names.”

In the clip, Bublé consults with Tabua Tattoo Company artist Andrew Midstkau before getting inked with “Cielo,” the name of Bublé’s four-month-old daughter with wife Luisana Lopilato.

“What if we just call her C? Let me just call my wife and see if she thinks C is a good name,” he jokes upon feeling the pain of the needle.

Bublé already has the names of sons Noah and Elias and daughter Vida inked on his wrist.

He and Lopilato, who have been married since 2011, welcomed Cielo Yolo Rose in August.

In April, Bublé told TMZ “it’s dangerous” to get a spouse’s name tattooed. He then joked about having had something inked on a special part of his body. “Sometimes it says ‘Mike’ and sometimes it says ‘Michael Steven Bublé III Of Canterbury.'"