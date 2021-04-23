WATCH: Michie Mee Shares 'Made It' Video

Canadian hip hop pioneer Michie Mee has premiered the video for “Made It,” a track from her 2020 album Bahdgyal’s Revenge.

“Because of the pandemic, we had to do things a little backward when it came to dropping singles and videos from the album,” explained the 50-year-old rapper, in a release.

“Made It," which features R&B artist Tonya P, speaks “to the next generation," Mee said. "But rather than focusing on the pessimistic side of life, I wanted to let them know how important it is to stand by their beliefs and their community and that they can make it through anything.”

Bahdgyal’s Revenge is Mee’s third album and came 29 years after her debut Jamaican Funk - Canadian Style, which earned a Juno nomination for Rap Recording of the Year.

Watch the “Made It” video below: