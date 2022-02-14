WATCH: Mickey Guyton Performs U.S. Anthem At Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton has earned glowing reviews for her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

“Just wanted to check in and tell y’all I love you! Thank you for today,” the country star tweeted late Sunday.

On social media, most viewers praised the performance, which featured Guyton backed by a choir.

“One the best Super Bowl national anthem performances of all time,” read one tweet. Another gushed: “Absolutely stunning version by Mickey Guyton.”

Guyton shared the news on Feb. 1st that she would singing the U.S. anthem. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” she tweeted.

Guyton is only the fourth country singer since 2010 to belt out the anthem at the Super Bowl – behind Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.

The 38-year-old released her debut album Remember Her Name last September and is up for three awards at this year’s Grammys, including Best Country Album.

Watch the performance below: