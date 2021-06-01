WATCH: MONSTA X Premieres 'Gambler'

K-pop group MONSTA X has premiered the video for “Gambler,” the first single from their new EP One of a Kind.

Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. pull off a heist in the dramatic video.

One of a Kind follows last year’s release of All About Luv, the first English-language album from MONSTA X, and last month’s Japanese release, Flavors of Love.

MONSTA X will play Toronto’s Meridian Hall on Feb. 1, 2022.

Check out the “Gambler” video below: