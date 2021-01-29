WATCH: Morgan Wallen Shares 2 Lyric Videos

Morgan Wallen has released lyric videos for two songs from a special edition of his new album Dangerous: The Double Album.

“Bandaid on a Bullet Hole” and “This Side of a Dust Cloud” are bonus tracks on the version of the album available only at U.S. Target stores.

Wallen co-wrote “Bandaid on a Bullet Hole” with Jacob Durrett and Ashley Gorley and “”This Side of a Dust Cloud” with Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill and Josh Thompson.

Dangerous, the sophomore album from the 27-year-old country star, has spent its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – making it the first country album since 2015 to spend two consecutive weeks at the top.

Listen to the two songs below: