WATCH: Mother Mother Debuts Fan-Sourced 'I Got Love' Video

Vancouver alt-rock band Mother Mother announced Thursday details of a new album and tour – and premiered the fan-sourced video for “I Got Love.”

Inside, the band’s eighth studio album and first since 2018, is set for release on June 25. It was produced by Howard Redekopp, who helmed Mother Mother’s first two albums.

Frontman Ryan Guldemond said “I Got Love” and the other 13 tracks on Inside were inspired by self-reflection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world stopped, and all the sudden I had a lot more alone-time on my hands, which isn’t necessarily conducive to song writing,” he explained, in a release. “Usually, I like to venture out and find guidance from an external, interactive narrative – travelling, people, serendipities etc. I love that process – it’s almost like you’re in collaboration with the world.

“But since that wasn’t an option, I set about a different kind of travel, one more inward and personal, exploring different types of therapies, meditation, and journaling as a means to unearth songs from a deeper, interior place.”

Mother Mother will hit the road next year to play in 14 countries (so far, Canada is not included). The tour will kick off in Houston on Jan. 7, 2022 and stop in 20 U.S. cities before heading overseas for shows throughout Europe, the UK and Ireland.

The “I Got Love” video, directed and edited by David McDonald, is made up of clips selected from nearly 4,000 submissions from fans. Watch it below: