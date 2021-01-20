WATCH: Music Stars Perform At Biden-Harris Inauguration

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris featured performances by music superstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Gaga belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” while wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble by Daniel Roseberry – complete with a gilded dove of peace brooch.

On Tuesday, Gaga took to Instagram to share her hope that the inauguration would be "a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls."

Lopez, wearing a long white coat over white pants and a ruffled blouse, performed Woody Guthrie’s 1940 folk song “This Land Is Your Land” with a little bit of “America, The Beautiful” and her 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” thrown in.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Near the end of the inauguration ceremony, Brooks came out and removed his black cowboy hat to sing “Amazing Grace.” Earlier in the week, Brooks – a Republican – said his appearance was "a statement of unity. This is kind of how I get to serve this country. It’s an honour to be asked."

Watch the inauguration performances below: