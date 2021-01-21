WATCH: Music Stars Shine On 'Celebrating America'

Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and John Legend were among the music stars who marked the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday with performances in the prime-time special Celebrating America.

Springsteen kicked off the 90-minute show, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, with an acoustic rendition of his 1999 song “Land of Hope and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. Katy Perry brought it the show to an explosive end by singing her 2010 anthem “Firework” in D.C. as fireworks exploded in the sky behind her.

During the show, Legend belted out 1964 classic “Feeling Good” from the same location.

MORE: Music Stars Perform At Biden-Harris Inauguration

Pre-taped segments included The Black Pumas performing 2019’s “Colors” from Austin, Texas and Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons premiering the new song “Better Days” from Memphis. Also in Tennessee were Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard performing their new single “Undivided.”

Jon Bon Jovi, backed by members of the Kings of Suburbia, covered the 1969 Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun” from a pier in Dania Beach, Florida (not Miami, as claimed).

In Seattle, Foo Fighters performed their 2002 track “Times Like These” – dedicated to teachers – and Demi Lovato did a retro-inspired cover of Bill Withers’ 1977 hit “Lovely Day.”

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the swearing-in ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol.