WATCH: Music Stars Show Up In Super Bowl Commercials

Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, Dolly Parton and Shaggy are among the music stars appearing in commercials that have been released ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

Malone helps hype Bud Light by teaming up with characters from commercials past, including “the Bud Knight” and the “Real Men of Genius” singer David Bickler (ex Survivor singer).

Kravitz appears in an inspirational spot for Stella Artois in which he begins by saying: “We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats. That makes you a billionaire.” As he starts playing the drums, Kravitz is transformed into animation and his 1991 hit “It Ain't Over 'til It's Over” plays.

The musician’s voice-over urges people to “invest in each other and the moments we share ‘cause you’re rich in life when you’re a heartbeat billionaire.”

Parton has some fun with her 1980 classic “9 to 5” in a commercial for Squarespace.

Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), the country superstar sings: “Working five to nine / you’ve got passion and a vision / ‘cause it’s hustlin’ time / a whole new way to make a livin’ / Gonna change your life / Do something that gives it meaning / with a website worthy of your dreamin’.”

Shaggy brings new life to his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me” by defending Mila Kunis when she is accused by husband Ashton Kutcher of stealing his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

In a commercial for Scotts and Miracle-Gro packed with celebrity cameos, John Travolta shows up with daughter Ella to recreate dance moves from the “Born to Hand Jive” scene from 1978’s Grease – as “Sunday Best” by the Surfaces plays.

Martha Stewart is impressed. “He’s still got it,” she declares.

Rockstar Energy Drink has teased a Super Bowl ad featuring rapper Lil Baby.

A cover of the 1967 Beatles classic “Hello, Goodbye” is used as the soundtrack for a commercial from online marketplace Mercari. Session singer Boh Doran provides the vocals for a version arranged by Michael Dragovic of music collective Yessian.