WATCH: Naomi Ackle Brings Whitney Houston To Life In Biopic Trailer

Naomi Ackle embodies the late Whitney Houston in the trailer for the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The 30-year-old English actress portrays the iconic singer in the film that is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 21.

"From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant — and so emotional — journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career," reads the official description, "with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before."

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the movie was announced in early 2020 and was shot last year, mostly in and around Boston. Stanley Tucci plays music mogul Clive Davis and Ashton Sanders portrays Houston’s husband, singer Bobby Brown.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, named for Houston’s 1987 hit "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” chronicles her rise to fame.

“I might have just heard the greatest voice of her generation,” Tucci, as Davis, is heard saying in the trailer.

Houston died in 2012 at 48 in the bathtub of suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton. A coroner found cocaine, Benadryl, Xanax, Flexeril and cannabis in her system.

Watch the trailer below: