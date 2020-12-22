WATCH: Neil Young Performs 'Comes A Time' In Ontario

Neil Young on Monday released a performance of “Comes A Time” from the theatre in Omemee, Ontario where he did an iHeartRadio Secret Session three years ago.

“I was uncharacteristically nervous that night in 2017 playing Coronation Hall by myself for the first time and streaming to the world,” Young recalled, adding that the venue “holds memories of my family.”

Young's family moved to Omemee –about 90 minutes northeast of Toronto – shortly after he was born and he remained there until moving to Winnipeg, then Toronto, in the 1950s.

The 75-year-old singer sang the title track from his 1978 album in an empty hall with his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, directing. The video ends with the hopeful message: “We’ll All Be Together Again Soon.”

Young wrote: “I know this time of year is going to be hard for a lot of us as we long to be with our loved ones. Our hearts go out to all of you. We send much love.”

Watch the performance here.