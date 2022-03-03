WATCH: New Kids On The Block Debut 'Bring Back The Time'

What better time than Throwback Thursday for New Kids on the Block to premiere “Bring Back the Time,” a song that celebrates ‘80s pop.

Co-written and co-produced by NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg, the track arrived with a video directed by John Asher that features Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Ashley – all part of the upcoming Mixtape Tour.

The video pays homage to classic music videos, including Journey’s “Separate Ways,” Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Devo’s “Whip It,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” “A Flock Of Seagull’s “I Ran” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

There’s even a wink at Max Headroom, the faux-AI character played by Ottawa’s Matt Frewer in the '80s.

The Mixtape Tour kicks off May 10 and makes a stop on June 22 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Check out the video below: