WATCH: Niall Horan, Lizzo Flirt Hilariously On Late Night TV

Niall Horan anad Lizzo shameless – and hilariously – flirted during her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Horan, who was guest-hosting the late night show, welcomed Lizzo via video link from her home, where she had her iHeartRadio Music Awards prominently displayed on the shelf behind her.

After being told that his fans were nicknamed “Horandogs,” Lizzo told the former One Direction singer: “I think you’re giving me a one erection, baby.”

Later in the conversation, Lizzo praised Cardi B for being a part of her new single “Rumors,” particularly for doing the music video while pregnant. “If I was pregnant I would want to sit my a** at home and prop my feet and eat some hot Cheetos and Takis,” she said.

When Horan joked that he does this despite not being pregnant, Lizzo shot back: “You want to change that?”

Horan then asked Lizzo about the part in “Rumors” where she declares: “No, I ain’t f**k Drake yet.”

“OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain't f**k Niall yet’ but the label said it was a little bit provocative,” Lizzo joked, “so I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

Horan asked if Drake has “heard about this” and Lizzo replied: “I think he's heard the No. 4 song in the country. I think he’s heard it.” She added: “Actually, I have heard from Drake but that's all I'm gonna say on that.”

Lizzo talked about the time she met Horan, at a radio station in London, where he congratulated her on “smashing it.” She recalled: “I was like, ‘I’ll smash you.’”

Horan acknowledged that his fans believe the two would make a great couple. “Maybe they’re onto something,” he said before launching into a compatibility quiz.

Horan asked Lizzo if she would make him sign a prenup.

“Wait a minute, who got more money?,” she replied. “‘Cuz I might want some of that One Direction money.”

Minimum number of dates before Horan can fart in front of Lizzo? “I would say never. I have a sensitive nose. I can smell a flea fart. Wait, so what about you?” Horan replied: “You can do whatever you want in front of me, girl.”

Watch the whole conversation below: