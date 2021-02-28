WATCH: Nick Jonas Performs 'Spaceman,' 'This Is Heaven' On 'SNL'

Nick Jonas performed his new single “Spaceman" live for the first time on this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

The pop star's first solo single since 2017 – and the title track of his new album, which drops on March 12 – was released on Thursday.

Jonas did double duty as host and musical guest on SNL. It was his first time as host and fourth time performing on the show (he was musical guest as a solo artist in 2016 and with the Jonas Brothers in 2019 and 2009).

Jonas performed another new song, "This Is Heaven," on the show. Watch the performances below: