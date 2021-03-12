WATCH: Nick Jonas Premieres 'Spaceman' Video

The video for the new Nick Jonas single “Spaceman” has landed.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the visual shows Jonas exploring another planet (aka Barstow, California) while yearning to reunite with his wife, portrayed in hologram form by his real-life spouse Priyanka Chopra.

The video premiered at the same time as Spaceman, the fourth solo album from Jonas and the first since 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated.

The title track was released on Feb. 25 and Jonas performed it, as well as second single “This Is Heaven,” on the Feb. 27th episode of Saturday Night Live.

"Spaceman" – in which Jonas repeats the title more than two dozen times – has so far failed to take off. The song has not made the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shortly after its release, Jonas was accused by singer Lolo Zouaï of copying the opening of her song "Jade" ft. Blood Orange. She tweeted an audio clip of the two intros and captioned it: "remember when u flew me out to la to sign me then ghosted me." (In her 2019 track "High Highs to Low Lows," Zouaï sings: "Ooh, you wanna help me / Ooh, you wanna fly me out to LA / Dreams you wanna sell me I took a bite / that’s a gold plate, a gold plate /Timing, he said it’s just bad timing / Lying, all I got from you was silence.")

Watch the “Spaceman” video below: