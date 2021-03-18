WATCH: Nick Jonas Premieres 'This Is Heaven' Video

Nick Jonas has premiered the video for “This Is Heaven,” the second single from his new album Spaceman.

Directed by Daniel Broadley, it has Jonas reprising his character from the “Spaceman" video. He is also seen singing inside St. John’s Church in London backed by the London Community Gospel Choir.

“We had an awesome time making it,” Jonas tweeted on Wednesday.

“This Is Heaven” is the second song Jonas performed on Saturday Night Live last month.

The 31-year-old singer is hoping the track takes off better than “Spaceman,” which was released on Feb. 25 and failed to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shortly after its release, Jonas was accused by singer Lolo Zouaï of copying the opening of her song "Jade" ft. Blood Orange. She tweeted an audio clip of the two intros and captioned it: "remember when u flew me out to la to sign me then ghosted me."

Last weekend, Jonas released a deluxe edition of Spaceman that includes “Selfish,” a new song from the Jonas Brothers, as well as a “chill version” of “This Is Heaven.”

