WATCH: Nick Jonas Sings Uplifting Song About Bachelor Party Tradition

Nick Jonas sang about one of the most awkward pre-wedding traditions – having strippers at your friend’s bachelor party – on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

“I love getting hard with my homies / boned up next to my pals,” the pop star sang. “You only get one bachelor party / might as well spend it aroused.”

In the pre-recorded segment, Jonas portrayed the best man of a character played by SNL regular Beck Bennett, who sang: “I’ve waited for this moment all of my life / to get hard with my friends before I marry my wife.”

The two were joined on the song by SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Alex Moffatt and Kyle Mooney. Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner portrayed the bewildered strippers.

Jonas’ penis also came up (so to speak) in The Dionne Warwick Show sketch starring Nwodim as the titular host. Holding up a photo of Priyanka Chopra, she said to Jonas: “Your wife looks like this. Now show us your penis.”

Jonas did double duty as host and musical guest on SNL – but one of his brothers made a cameo during his monologue.

"Are we good?," Kevin Jonas asked. "Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?" When Nick assured him the Jonas Brothers are still a band, Kevin added: "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house."

Watch Jonas in action below: