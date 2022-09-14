WATCH: Nickelback Premieres 'San Quentin' Video

Nickelback has premiered the video for “San Quentin,” the lead single from its forthcoming 10th studio album Get Rollin’.

Shot at the end of August on the grounds of B.C.’s Simon Fraser University, it shows the Canadian band rocking out for a crowd of people who responded to an open call on social media.

TikTok creator Kristina Collins (aka KallMeKris) makes a cameo. “Thanks so much having me,” she shared in an Instagram post on Sept. 1 along with a photo in which she posed with the band. “These guys are seriously the Nicest/Coolest people to hang with.”

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has said “San Quentin” was inspired by a real warden from the titular California prison.

Get Rollin’ is the band’s first collection of new music since 2017 and is set to be released on Nov. 18.

