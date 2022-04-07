WATCH: Nicki Minaj Impersonates Adele During 'Carpool Karaoke'

Nicki Minaj showed off her impersonation of Adele during a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

After nailing the English singer’s accent, Minaj was asked for her review of Adele’s “Monster” rap in a 2016 Carpool Karaoke.

“I just loved it. She made me so so happy,” the rap superstar said. "She embodied Nicki Minaj. She just absolutely has that thing. She’s singing these sad songs so you don’t expect it from her.”

Minaj then tried out her vocals with a bit of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

During the ride in L.A., Minaj and Corden rapped along to several of Minaj’s big hits, including “Anaconda” (“You see how meaningful the words are,” she joked. "You see how inspirational. It’s motivational speaking, James, for the world”), “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Chun-Li.”

Minaj also demonstrated her clarinet skills during the segment.

It was the first Carpool Karaoke in two years, due to the pandemic. At a press conference earlier in the day, Corden told reporters the pair spent a whole afternoon together and the result was about 45 minutes of pure gold.

“She was open, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her crack up laughing the way that she was,” he said of his passenger. “I couldn’t have wished for a better artist to bring the segment back.”

Watch Nicki Minaj below: