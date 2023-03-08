WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger Puts Led Zeppelin Spin On Céline Dion Hit

Nicole Scherzinger turned Céline Dion’s syrupy ballad “My Heart Will Go On” into a rock banger on Tuesday’s Season 2 premiere of That’s My Jam.

During the not-as-random-as-it-appears “Wheel of Musical Impressions” segment, the former Pussycat Dolls singer was challenged to perform the Titanic track in the style of Led Zeppelin.

With Jason Derulo, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels looking on, Scherzinger stepped up to the mic and delivered a well-rehearsed rendition of Dion’s beloved song that would make Robert Plant proud.

“I don’t know what just happened,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Ballerini summed it up with one word: “Damn.”

Watch Scherzinger belt out "My Heart Will Go On" below: