WATCH: Old Dominion Debuts 'I Was On A Boat That Day'

Old Dominion is delivering summer vibes with their new single, “I Was On A Boat That Day.”

Written with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, it’s an ode to “letting the sun and the rum just do what it does.”

The band tweeted: “When you listen to ‘I Was on a Boat That Day,’ you're hearing us in the full joy of making music together. We knew in that moment we were creating something that would bring y'all as much joy as it was bringing us.”

It is the first new music from Old Dominion since its self-titled 2019 album. The song came with a video, directed by Mason Allen.

Matthew Ramsey sings: “Is she gone for the summer? / Gone for the night? / Gone for the weekend or the rest of my life? / Was she laughing? / Was she crying as she walked away? / I can't say / I was on a boat that day.”

