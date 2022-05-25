WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Brings Alanis Morissette On Stage

Olivia Rodrigo was joined on stage Tuesday night by another Canadian artist who helped paved the way for her: Alanis Morissette.

The 47-year-old Ottawa native came out to perform her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” with Rodrigo.

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo gushed after the song. “She’s such an angel.”

At her April 29 show at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo brought out Canada’s Avril Lavigne for a performance of Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Complicated.”

Rodrigo and Morissette have plenty in common (besides seven vowels in their names). Both started as child actors (Rodrigo starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2019; Morissette was in the cast of Ottawa-made You Can’t Do That On Television in 1986-87) and both released their debut albums as teenagers (Rodrigo was 18 when Sour came out earlier this year; Morissette was 16 when Alanis was released in 1991).

Last October, the pair had a conversation for Rolling Stone in which Rodrigo sought Morissette’s advice.

“If I could have done anything differently,” Morissette said, “I would have had a few more friends around me, period. Just a little bit more emotional support, someone where you could vent with them and process with them.

“I would have conjured a few really deeply loving, unconditionally caring people around me to just check in with me.”

Rodrigo later tweeted: “What an absolute honour. I have looked up to alanis’s honesty, vulnerability, and genius for years. meeting her and experiencing her grace and passion in person was an experience I’ll never forget.”

🎥| Olivia Rodrigo cantando “You Oughta Know” com Alanis Morissette na #SOURTourLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/7gz7iiP24d — ORBR Mídias  (@oliviamidiasbr) May 25, 2022