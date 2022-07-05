WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Covers 'Torn' At UK Dive Bar

Olivia Rodrigo treated bar patrons in Manchester, England to an impromptu performance on Sunday night following her concert in the city.

“I’m dead sober,” Rodrigo told the crowd at Bunny Jackson’s as she joined the self-described dive bar’s house band for a cover of “Torn,” the Ednaswap song made famous in 1997 by Natalie Imbruglia.

“Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set,” tweeted the band’s drummer.

On its Facebook page, Bunny Jackson’s shared video of Rodrigo’s performance and captioned it: “She was a real gem and it was so cool having her on her stage!”

Check out Rodrigo’s version of “Torn” below: