WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Debuts 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo has delivered on her promise to drop “deja vu,” the second single from her forthcoming debut album, out May 21.

“The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” the 18-year-old explained, in a release. “I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.”

Like her smash hit “Drivers License,” the track was written and produced with Dan Nigro.

Released on Jan. 4, “Drivers License” spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being toppled by Drake's "What's Next."

"Drivers License" was so ubiquitous that it was the subject of a SNL sketch.

Listen to “deja vu” below: