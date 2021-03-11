WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Hit 'Drivers License' Gets Blink-182'ed

What would Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” sound like in the style of Blink-182? Or, as YouTuber Ali Spagnola puts it, if the song was turned into “a punk song that sounds like it’s performed by naked dudes.”

Wonder no longer.

Spagnola enlisted musician Alex Melton – who has Blink-ified dozens of popular songs – to come up with a very different version of “Drivers License."

Surprisingly, the genre twist on the mournful ballad Rodrigo penned with 38-year-old Daniel Nigro actually works. Check it out below.

And, for those doing the math, Rodrigo was about three years away from being born when Blink-182 was at the peak of its commercial success with “All the Small Things.”