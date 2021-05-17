WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Performs On 'SNL'

Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live debut this past weekend – and made history.

The singer, who turned 18 in February, became the youngest female solo musical guest ever, a record held by Canada’s Avril Lavigne, who was 18 and four months when she performed on SNL in January 2003.

(Canada’s Justin Bieber remains the youngest SNL solo musical guest – he had just turned 16 a month earlier when he performed in April 2010.)

Rodrigo performed her smash hit “Drivers License” and then her latest single “good 4 u” on SNL. Watch both below.

This weekend’s SNL will feature Lil Nas X as the musical guest.