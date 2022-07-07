WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Torn' With Natalie Imbruglia

Turns out Olivia Rodrigo’s impromptu cover of “Torn” in a Manchester dive bar on Sunday was a warm-up.

The 19-year-old singer performed the song again Wednesday night during her concert at London’s Eventim Apollo – this time with a little help from Natalie Imbruglia, whose cover of the Ednaswap song was a hit in 1997.

"She the most fantastic singer, the most fantastic artist," Rodrigo told the crowd. "She sings one of my favourite songs of all time."

On Sunday, Rodrigo covered "Torn" with the house band at a Manchester bar called Bunny Jackson’s.

During her Sour Tour, Rodrigo has brought out a number of special guests including Canada’s Alanis Morissette to do “You Oughta Know” and Avril Lavigne for “Complicated.”

Last month, she and Lily Allen performed the latter’s hit “F**k You” at Glastonbury and dedicated it to the U.S. Supreme Court following its striking down of Roe v. Wade.