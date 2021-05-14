WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Good 4 U'

Olivia Rodrigo has served up another taste of her forthcoming debut album Sour.

“good 4 u,” the third single from the 18-year-old singer, follows “deja vu” and her smash hit “Drivers License.” Rodrigo is set to perform the song live for the first time on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. (Rodrigo, who turned 18 in February, will become the youngest female solo musical guest ever on SNL – a record held by Canada’s Avril Lavigne, who was 18 and four months when she performed on SNL in January 2003.)

The track arrived with a video directed by Petra Collins.

Released on Jan. 4, “Drivers License” spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being toppled by Drake's "What's Next." But, “Deja Vu” peaked at No. 8 and, in its fifth week on the chart, is at No. 15 – one spot behind “Drivers License.”

Sour drops on May 21.

Watch the video for “good 4 u” below: