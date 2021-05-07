WATCH: P!nk Premieres 'All I Know So Far' Video

P!nk has debuted “All I Know So Far,” the title track of her forthcoming documentary.

“I wish someone would have told me that this life is ours to choose / No one's handing you the keys or a book with all the rules,” she sings. "The little that I know I'll tell to you / When they dress you up in lies and you're left naked with the truth.”

Co-written with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “All I Know So Far” was produced by Greg Kurstin. It is her first solo single since 2019’s “Walk Me Home” and follows recent collaborations with Keith Urban, Rag’n’Bone Man and her daughter Willow Sage Hart.

The official video for the track, directed by Dave Meyers and starring P!nk's husband Carey Hart and their two children, premiered hours after the song came out. Judith Light and Cher make cameos.

“Dave Meyers and I are back together again," said P!nk, in a release. "Since this song is sort of the story of my life and a letter to my daughter, making this video with Dave after we did our first video together 22 years ago is a really special full circle moment.

"He’s truly a genius and I am full of gratitude for our friendship and to experience all the times we’ve been able to work together."

P!nk joins Meredith Shawn on Mother’s Day at 11 a.m. for a special Back in the Day Brunch on MOVE stations across Canada. Her documentary will debut on Amazon Prime on May 21. She will be honoured with the Icon Award – and perform – at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

Watch the “All I Know So Far” video below:

This article has been updated since it was first published.