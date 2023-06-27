WATCH: P!nk Reacts To Bag Of Human Ashes Tossed On Stage

P!nk had an awkward moment on stage in London this past weekend when someone in the crowd tossed a bag of their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

In a video clip shared on social media, the singer is seen picking up the plastic bag of ashes while performing her 2001 hit “Just Like a Pill" at BST Hyde Park in London.

P!nk stopped singing and asked the fan who threw it on stage: “Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this.” She then gently placed the bag of ashes down in front one of the monitors and resumed singing.

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

On social media, P!nk is being commended for how she responded to something that many people believe crossed a line.

“She handled it well cause I'd definitely be mad that someone handed me their mom's ashes,” read one tweet. Another read: “She handled that well because that was really strange.”

Comments included “What is up with this generation of concert goers?” and “I need y’all to stop being weird at concerts OMG…”

Someone offered context. “OK so my friends were stood near this lady and back story is..her mum couldn't get out much as she was so ill when alive so this lady takes her ashes places. So she get out now it's not everyone's cup of tea but if it gives this woman comfort then that's up to her. Not for me tho.”

The shaky voice after I cannot 😭 — Khalil ⁰⁰⁷ (@AgentKhalils) June 27, 2023

I’m so sorry, I lost it when she was singing “can’t stay on your life support” while putting the ashes down — Strawberry Shortcake (@MissArkell) June 26, 2023

How did they even get in the venue with that? — Sandra Bland’s ghost (@LIDiva) June 27, 2023

I think she wanted her mother to watch and be happy at the Pink show 🙏🏻🩷 so be it — Márcia (@maruchya31) June 27, 2023