WATCH: Patrick Watson Performs Surprise Set At Montreal's Barfly

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Patrick Watson entertained lucky locals Wednesday at Barfly, the self-described dive bar in Montreal that is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Photographer Susan Moss shared a suitably black-and-white clip of Watson performing “Here Comes the River” from his 2019 album Wave on Facebook.

The intimate venue had promised a “surprise special guest” on Wednesday. Among those in attendance was singer-songwriter Adam Cohen, son of late Montreal icon Leonard Cohen.

Less than 2 km south, at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal was performing Vanishing Mélodies, a dance set to nearly two dozen songs from Watson’s repertoire.

The 42-year-old artist is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s newly restored Massey Hall on Dec. 15.

