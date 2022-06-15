WATCH: Polish Singer Earns 'AGT' Golden Buzzer

A young singer from Poland earned a coveted “golden buzzer” from music mogul Simon Cowell on Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

Sara Egwu-James, who turned 14 last week, sang 2018’s “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid.

“I’ve got a good feeling about you, for some reason,” judge Simon Cowell said before Egwu-James started singing.

As an executive producer of AGT, Cowell knew Egwu-James was cast following her win last year on The Voice Kids Poland and second-place finish in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

“Sara, Sara, Sara. We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow!,” Cowell said. “I mean, this wasn’t perfect however you have a real star glow about you.”

Cowell then hit the golden buzzer, which allows Egwu-James to advance directly to the AGT live shows.

"I'm so grateful and I literally don't have words," she said later.

AGT casts performers from all over the world but viewers typically vote for an American winner. (Canadian magician Shin Lim won in 2018, British comedian Paul Zerdin won in 2015 and Japan’s Kenichi Ebina won in 2013). Although the show hypes a million-dollar prize, it’s actually paid out over 40 years so most winners choose to take the lump sum option, which can be in the low six-figures after taxes.

Watch Sara Egwu-James' performance below: