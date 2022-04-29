“That That,” a bilingual banger from South Korean star PSY featuring Suga of BTS, premiered Friday morning along with a cowboy-themed video.

The lyrics don’t get much deeper than “That that, I like that" but include a repeated message to "Do what you wanna / Say what you wanna."

Suga, who produced, co-wrote and co-arranged “That That,” lands about 90 seconds into the song. The 29-year-old pop star gets into a mock fight – and later shares a tender moment – with the 44-year-old responsible for "Gangnam Style" almost a decade ago.

“That That” comes from PSY’s ninth studio album, aptly titled PSY 9th. His first collection of music since 2017 includes a cover “When the Rain Begins to Fall,” the 1984 collaboration by Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora, featuring Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO as well as “Happier” with K-pop star Crush.

PSY’s “Gangnam Style” was the first music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube and is currently one of the biggest videos on the platform with a whopping 4.4 billion views.

Watch the "That That" video below: