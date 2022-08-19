WATCH: Rick Astley Revisits 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Video

Rick Astley is never gonna give up capitalizing on this signature song.

The 56-year-old has revisited the 1987 video for “Never Gonna Give You Up” as a commercial for AAA Insurance that is airing in the U.S.

“Paying homage to my video — from the set to the wardrobe — has been an amazing trip down memory lane,” Astley said, in a release. “The song has been so good to me.”

In the minute-long spot, Astley is seen in front of backdrops similar to those in the original music video, which was directed 35 years ago by Simon West and shot in the Harrow borough of London.

The dancers in the original video have been replaced by dancers dressed as insurance agents.

At the end, Astley is seen standing between two versions of himself and wondering, “Is this still a thing?”

The commercial was directed by Joseph Kahn, who won Grammys for Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video and Halsey’s “Without Me.”