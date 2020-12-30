WATCH: Robots Dance To 'Do You Love Me?'

Humans have been doing the “Robot” for years so it was only a matter of time before robots started doing the “Human.”

Boston Dynamics posted a video Tuesday showing robots dancing to The Contours’ 1962 hit “Do You Love Me?" – and it is equal parts impressive and frightening.

Getting their grooves on in the video are Atlas (“the world’s most dynamic humanoid”), Handle (“the mobile manipulation robot for moving boxes in the warehouse”) and Spot (“the mobile robot designed for sensing, inspection, and remote operation”).

Looking for a non-human dance partner? Atlas is not commercially available but four-legged Spot, who weighs 30 kg., can be had for $74,500 U.S. (the company warns it is “not intended for use in the home, or by children or others who cannot operate it responsibly”).

Watch the Boston Dynamics robots getting down to "Do You Love Me?" below: