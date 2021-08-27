WATCH: Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts

A video tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts was shared Friday on the official social media accounts of The Rolling Stones.

The two-minute homage, backed by the band’s 1974 track “If You Can’t Rock Me,” is made up of photos and clips of Watts. At one point, the drummer reflects on being asked to join the Stones.

Watts died Tuesday at 80, only weeks after it was announced that he would not be joining Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on tour this fall so he can recover from a medical procedure.

Both Jagger and Richards tweeted photos on the day of Watts’ death. Wood shared a photo and tweeted: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best.”

Watch the tribute to Watts below: