WATCH: Royal Blood Disses Crowd Over Lack Of Enthusiasm

English rock duo Royal Blood wasn’t feeling much love from the crowd at a music festival in Scotland on Sunday – and let it be known that the feeling was mutual.

“Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are,” singer and bassist Mike Kerr said at one point in the set. “We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people. Brilliant.”

Kerr introduced drummer Ben Thatcher but wasn’t satisfied with the response from the crowd at Big Weekend 2023 Dundee and offered his own applause. “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic,” he said.

The singer then asked the camera operator if he would clap for them. “Yes, even he’s clapping,” said Kerr, turning to the crowd. “What does that say about you?”

Kerr then put down his guitar and walked off the stage with his two middle fingers held up high.

Royal Blood making their feelings known about the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend yesterday 😂



pic.twitter.com/Meh6GZnByJ — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) May 29, 2023

On social media, Royal Blood was grilled. “Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how to NOT react. Very disappointed with Royal Blood here,” read one tweet. “No matter what level you get to, you’re never better than the audience.”

Someone else opined: “This is a festival not a Royal Blood gig … Should be trying to make new fans at festivals like this.”

Another tweet read: “So many artists will only dream of that platform, playing for thousands. Even if it's a pop crowd, it's your job to win em over. One kid might hear those riffs and become a lifelong rock fan. I'd kill for that slot.”

Some festival-goers defended Royal Blood, whose set was sandwiched between pop singers Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

One person noted that Kerr’s tantrum has “done the trick PR wise, because I don’t know about you but I’d never heard of the f**kers this time yesterday.”

Another put the whole fuss into perspective. “If you’re finding yourself upset with Royal Blood just remember that one day we’ll all be dead.”

Royal Blood’s first three albums topped the UK chart and their fourth is due for release on Sept. 8. The duo has shows booked throughout Europe until the end of October.