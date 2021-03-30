WATCH: Saweetie, Quavo Altercation Caught On Video

Video footage of an altercation between Quavo and Saweetie last year was posted online Tuesday.

The clip, obtained by TMZ, was reportedly captured by a security camera inside an elevator at a North Hollywood apartment building where Saweetie was renting.

What happened before the elevator door opened is not known but the video shows Saweetie taking a swing at Quavo, who grabs her arm and they both stumble into the elevator.

Saweetie is then mostly out of frame, sitting or crouching at the back of the elevator. Quavo, who remains standing, takes quick a few quick looks over his shoulder but does not offer Saweetie assistance.

At one point, Quavo looks directly into the security camera.

Eventually, the Migos rapper uses a case to hold the door open and Saweetie gets up and slowly exits the elevator.

Earlier this month, Saweetie announced that she split from Quavo after a little more than two years and was “excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

She tweeted: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

In a follow-up tweet, she admitted she “emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

Quavo responded via Twitter. “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

In 2014, TMZ posted security camera footage of singer Solange assaulting Jay-Z in an elevator in New York City while Beyoncé looked on.

“We had one disagreement ever,” Jay-Z said on a 2017 episode of the Rap Radar podcast. “Before and after we've been cool.”