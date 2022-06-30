WATCH: School Janitor Belts Out Journey's Signature Hit

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is among those praising a school janitor who belted out the band’s signature hit last month.

“I love this,” Perry commented on a TikTok video showing Richard Goodall of Terre Haute, Indiana singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Davis Park Elementary School's end-of-year assembly.

Goodall joined TikTok a few days after Mariah Elizabeth Den posted a video of his performance on her TikTok, prompting a “Love this!” comment from the official Journey account.

Goodall has since shared clips of his covers of songs by the likes of Grand Funk Railroad, Bonnie Raitt, Kenny Rogers, Wilson Pickett, The Righteous Brothers and the late Canadian singer Jeff Healey.

A school janitor for more than 20 years, Goodall is a fan of bands like Journey and Boston who said in a recent clip that he has recorded “a few CDs” and performs in his church “and made people smile.” Goodall did a virtual audition for The Voice (he was rejected) and plans to try out for the next season of America’s Got Talent.

Check out the video that has made Goodall go viral below: