WATCH: Security Guard Has Hilarious Reaction To Lady Gaga Drag Queen

A drag queen got a taste of the pop star life while attending Lady Gaga’s concert in Miami Gardens, Florida last weekend.

Penelopy Jean, who hails from Brazil and calls herself the “Dollar Tree Gaga,” shared a video clip on Twitter in which she makes her way through a crowd on Saturday night while being trailed by an eager security guard.

She can be heard explaining “I’m a drag queen! I’m a drag queen! I’m not Lady Gaga.”

The security guard has a hilarious reaction before backing off.

“The moment when security realized I wasn’t Gaga,” Jean captioned the clip.

According to some of the replies, people aren’t blaming the guard for being fooled.

“I would believe it too,” wrote one. Another tweeted: “You looked identical to her! … Fabulous x 1000!!”

Fans at Gaga’s final Chromatica Ball tour stop had to seek shelter when a severe storm moved into the area. Gaga later apologized for having to cut short the concert.