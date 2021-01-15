WATCH: Selena Gomez Debuts 'De Una Vez'
Selena Gomez sings in Spanish on her new single “De Una Vez.”
“This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long,” the 28-year-old pop star explained, in an Instagram post. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”
“De Una Vez” is out exactly a decade after Gomez tweeted: “Can’t wait for y’all to hear the Spanish record. It’s sounding so cool.” (Gomez retweeted the throwback this week and joked: “I think it will be worth the wait.”)
While “De Una Vez” is Gomez’s first official Spanish-language single, it’s not the first time fans have heard her sing in Spanish. In 2010, she recorded “Un Año Sin Lluvia” – a version of the Selena Gomez & the Scene track “A Year Without Rain.” In 2014, Gomez covered “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by her late namesake, Tejano singer Selena, as well as “Más,” a Spanish version of the 2009 Selena Gomez & the Scene song “More.”
Gomez is also featured with Cardi B and Ozuna on DJ Snake’s 2018 track “Taki Taki.”
Gomez is one of seven songwriters credited on “De Una Vez.” Listen to it below: