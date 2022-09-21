WATCH: Selena Gomez Shares Sneak Peek At Documentary

Selena Gomez on Tuesday shared a sneak peek at her forthcoming documentary My Mind and Me.

Posting the teaser on Instagram, the pop star captioned it: “My Mind and Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe. But I wouldn’t change my life.”

The official description of the streaming doc reads: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has publicly discussed her mental health struggles as well as her battle with lupus and a 2017 kidney transplant.

The doc was directed by Alex Keshishian, who called the shots on Gomez’s 2015 video for “Hands to Myself.”

Watch the My Mind and Me teaser trailer below: