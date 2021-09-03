WATCH: Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook Share 'Used To You'

Serena Ryder has released a new version of “Used To You” with Shawn Hook – and a video featuring a cast of familiar faces.

Among those showing off their dance moves in the video are Marilyn Denis of CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show and the CHUM 104.5 morning show, R&B singer Jully Black, country singer Brett Kissel and figure skating champion Tessa Virtue.

“I’m thrilled to have … so many amazing friends featured in this video and sharing a side of themselves that the public may not always see,” Ryder said, in a release. “We are dancing apart but together, and I feel this video encapsulates the relief, strength and joy that true surrender and change can bring.”

The original version of “Used To You” is on Ryder’s album The Art of Falling Apart, which was released in March.

“I often think about how ‘you’ve changed’ is usually meant as an insult,” Ryder explained, in a release. “I feel it’s the greatest compliment...to be ever changing and transforming. ‘Used to You’ is about how nourishing this state can be in a relationship.

"We often want things to stay just the way they are, but there is a beauty in change and in celebrating all the different, messy, complicated sides of ourselves — the transformative moments!”

Check out the video for "Used To You" below: