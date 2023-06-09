WATCH: Shania Twain Performs With Country Music Icons

Shania Twain fans are still buzzing about a pair of special guests at her concert in Nashville on Wednesday night.

The Canadian country superstar brought out Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd to join her on the 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Twain, who is on her Queen of Me tour, was the first music act to perform at the city’s new Geodis Park stadium.

The 57-year-old singer introduced Tucker as an early influence. “Only wish my parents could see this moment that’s coming because they just wouldn’t believe it,” said Twain, “just like I cant believe it. It’s a dream come true.”

After Tucker, 64, joined her on stage, Twain gushed: “I grew up singing Tanya Tucker, I dreamt of being Tanya Tucker one day. Never thought I’d be standing up here with you."

Twain returns home to Canada next week for concerts in Halifax, Moncton, Quebec City, Montreal, Hamilton, London and Toronto followed by Ottawa on July 6.

Still floating from seeing WYNONNA JUDD and TANYA TUCKER show up at queen Shania Twain’s concert last night ❤️ one of the infinite numbers of reasons why Nashville is the best. pic.twitter.com/JLOeIH9q75 — LC 💕 (@elle__margaret) June 8, 2023